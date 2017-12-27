East Bay High School Mourns Loss of President

An East Bay high school is mourning the loss of its president. Bishop O'Dowd High School President Steve Phelps died Tuesday night from complications of a heart bypass surgery. The Oakland school posted the news on Twitter, writing, "our friend, colleague, mentor, and leader, Steve Phelps, died this evening." According to the school's website, Phelps attended the University of San Francisco and San Francisco State University. (Published 5 hours ago)

