A Pittsburg police car was involved in a crash along Highway 4 in the East Bay Tuesday morning.

The collision involving the police cruiser and Toyota Prius occurred around 9:30 a.m. near McEwen Road just outside of Martinez, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Both the officer and the driver of the Prius suffered minor injuries, according to the CHP. A police K-9 in the cruiser was not injured.



It is not clear what caused the wreck.

Further information was not available.