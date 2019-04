A felon in Contra Costa County is accused of threatening to kill a neighbor as he forced the man at gunpoint to dig his own grave. Melissa Colorado reports.

East Bay Man Forces Neighbor at Gunpoint to Dig Own Grave

A felon in Contra Costa County is accused of threatening to kill a neighbor as he forced the man at gunpoint to dig his own grave.

The incident was reported on Lambert Road in El Sobrante.

NBC Bay Area's Melissa Colorado has more in the video report above.