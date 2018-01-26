A non-profit organization geared to help survivors of human trafficking launched in Hayward on Friday. Love Never Fails is designed to prepare survivors to become tech workers with a 14-week Information Technology training course with the help of Cisco and other organizations.
One of the participants is Trish Leon, who said she was pulled into sex trafficking as a teenager and she had to adapt to a world where beatings were part of the routine.
“With the beatings, the rapings, the not being able to see a doctor when you have to,” Leon describes what she endured during eight years of exploitation. “You learn to adapt and try to survive as much as possible day-to-day.”
With the help of Love Never Fails, she now prepares to take on the training program.
“This is just step one of this chapter and so I just want to be able to keep going,” Leon said. I don’t want to stop.”
The goal for those running the courses is to place all of the participants in Bay Area IT companies after the 14-week course.