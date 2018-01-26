A non-profit organization geared to help survivors of human trafficking launched in Hayward on Friday. Love Never Fails is designed to prepare survivors to become tech workers with a 14-week Information Technology training course with the help of Cisco and other organizations. Jodi Hernandez reports.

One of the participants is Trish Leon, who said she was pulled into sex trafficking as a teenager and she had to adapt to a world where beatings were part of the routine.

“With the beatings, the rapings, the not being able to see a doctor when you have to,” Leon describes what she endured during eight years of exploitation. “You learn to adapt and try to survive as much as possible day-to-day.”

With the help of Love Never Fails, she now prepares to take on the training program.

“This is just step one of this chapter and so I just want to be able to keep going,” Leon said. I don’t want to stop.”

The goal for those running the courses is to place all of the participants in Bay Area IT companies after the 14-week course.