East Bay Non-Profit Launches to Aid Survivors of Human Trafficking - NBC Bay Area
East Bay Non-Profit Launches to Aid Survivors of Human Trafficking

By Jodi Hernandez

Published at 7:01 PM PST on Jan 26, 2018 | Updated at 7:16 PM PST on Jan 26, 2018

    A non-profit organization geared to help survivors of human trafficking launched in Hayward on Friday. Love Never Fails is designed to prepare survivors to become tech workers with a 14-week Information Technology training course with the help of Cisco and other organizations. Jodi Hernandez reports.

    A non-profit organization geared to help survivors of human trafficking launched in Hayward on Friday. Love Never Fails is designed to prepare survivors to become tech workers with a 14-week Information Technology training course with the help of Cisco and other organizations.

    One of the participants is Trish Leon, who said she was pulled into sex trafficking as a teenager and she had to adapt to a world where beatings were part of the routine.

    “With the beatings, the rapings, the not being able to see a doctor when you have to,” Leon describes what she endured during eight years of exploitation. “You learn to adapt and try to survive as much as possible day-to-day.”

    With the help of Love Never Fails, she now prepares to take on the training program.

    “This is just step one of this chapter and so I just want to be able to keep going,” Leon said. I don’t want to stop.”

    The goal for those running the courses is to place all of the participants in Bay Area IT companies after the 14-week course.

