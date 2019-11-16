Teen football star Ramone Sanders Junior went to the hospital for a leg he broke playing football for Laney College. He left with a cancer diagnosis.

The 19-year-old on Thursday was in hospice care, but his father is confident that he’ll pull through.

“We had tons of people here last night, so much love in the room we couldn’t even cry,” his father said. “We know Ramone’s gonna be okay.”

The former stand-out player from McClymonds High School in Oakland hopes to celebrate his 20th birthday in December.