East Bay Teen Football Star Goes to Hospital for Broken Leg, is Diagnosed With Cancer - NBC Bay Area
BREAKING: 
All Lanes of NB I-680 Closed in San Jose
logo_bay_2x
East Bay

East Bay

The latest news from around the East Bay

East Bay|North Bay|Peninsula|San Francisco|South Bay

East Bay Teen Football Star Goes to Hospital for Broken Leg, is Diagnosed With Cancer

By Jean Elle

Published 51 minutes ago | Updated 47 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    East Bay Teen Football Star Goes to Hospital for Broken Leg, is Diagnosed With Cancer
    Teen football star Ramone Sanders Junior went to the hospital for a leg he broke playing football for Laney College. He left with a cancer diagnosis.

    East Bay teen high school football star Ramone Sanders Junior went to the hospital for a leg he broke playing football for Laney College. He left with a cancer diagnosis.

    The 19-year-old on Thursday was in hospice care, but his father is confident that he’ll pull through.

    “We had tons of people here last night, so much love in the room we couldn’t even cry,” his father said. “We know Ramone’s gonna be okay.”

    The former stand-out player from McClymonds High School in Oakland hopes to celebrate his 20th birthday in December.

    Get the latest from NBC Bay Area anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices