East Bay Woman Goes Missing While Hiking at Kings Canyon

A 63-year-old Lafayette woman was reported missing Friday at Sequoia-Kings Canyon National Park, according to the National Park Service.

Diane Salmon was last seen on the Bishop Pass Trail on Friday morning on the Northside of the first lake in Dusy Basin, below Knapsack Pass. She had been hiking along trails with two family members and was intending to cross Bishop Pass to exit at South Lake in Inyo National Forest Friday night, the park service said.

Salmon is described as 5 feet, 8 inches tall, weighing about 110 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. She was wearing a blue T-short, dark-colored shorts and was carrying a red backpack.

The park service said poor weather is forecast for the high Sierra, and searchers would continue to work through the Dusy Basin area until it is no longer safe to do so.

Anyone who has seen Salmon or has been in the Dusy Basin area should contact Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Park at 559-565-3117.