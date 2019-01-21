East San Jose Students Volunteer, Beautify Campus on MLK Day - NBC Bay Area
East San Jose Students Volunteer, Beautify Campus on MLK Day

By Jennifer Gonzalez

East San Jose Students Volunteer, Beautify Campus on MLK Day

In honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, students from August Boeger Middle School in East San Jose spent the day painting murals, building benches and tables in an effort to beautify their campus.

The event was in partnership with City Year, an education non-profit organization that hosts service days annually in San Jose to create a safe and welcoming environment for students to succeed. 

"Our goal today is to bring the whole community out to beautify an East San Jose school that's near and dear to our hearts," said City Year Senior Development Associate, Anthony Rodriguez. 

Approximately 100 students participated alongside many community volunteers. 

While volunteering, many students and volunteers reflected on the importance of Martin Luther King Jr.

"He is a great leader who was able to let people come together and unite and make sure everything's fair for all people so that we could all be together as a united family," said Pablo, a Boeger Middle School student. "If it wasn’t for him, maybe some students wouldn’t be with us at school."

