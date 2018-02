Ed Sheeran announced additional dates for his 2018 stadium tour “÷ (Divide),” making a stop in the Bay Area.

He will be at San Francisco’s AT&T Park on Aug. 21. Tickets go on sale on Feb. 16 at 10 a.m. with prices ranging from $39.50 to $125.

The "Shape of You" singer was originally set to perform at Santa Clara’s Levi’s Stadium on the same date but dropped the venue due to the city’s 10 p.m. weeknight curfew.

Presale tickets will go on sale on Feb.12, with registration through edsheeran.com

