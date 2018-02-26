Elderly Couple Injured in San Jose House Fire - NBC Bay Area
Elderly Couple Injured in San Jose House Fire

By NBC Bay Area staff

Published at 7:49 PM PST on Feb 25, 2018 | Updated 3 hours ago

    An elderly man and woman suffered minor burn injuries in a two-alarm house fire Sunday afternoon in San Jose, according to the San Jose Fire Department.

    Fire crews responded to the blaze at a home in the 3100 block of Kermath Drive in northeast San Jose about 4:40 p.m. and found flames in the attic and blowing out one side of the home, fire officials said. A second-alarm was called due to its proximity to a neighboring home.

    Both victims were taken to a hospital with minor burn injuries, and the house appeared to be a total loss, fire officials said.

    The victims were receiving aid from neighbors and the Red Cross, fire officials said.

    The cause of the fire is under investigation.

