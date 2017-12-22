An elderly couple on Friday was transported to the hospital for minor smoke inhalation after a fire broke out at a house in Hayward overnight, according to fire officials. Anser Hassan reports.

Elderly Couple Taken to Hospital After Fire Ignites at Hayward House: Fire Department

An elderly couple on Friday was transported to the hospital for minor smoke inhalation after a fire broke out at a house in Hayward overnight, according to fire officials.

The blaze broke out around 2:20 a.m. along the 500 block of Minerva Street, fire officials said.

Hayward Fire Department spokesperson Don Nicholson said the fire started in the back of the house near the kitchen. A resident told fire crews that someone was cooking before the fire and may have left the stove on.

The back portion of the house was "completely destroyed" by the flames, but the front section was able to be saved for the most part, according to Nicholson.

Crews were able to contain the fire 15 to 20 minutes after arriving, Nicholson said.