Getty Images File image

A student at Kolb Elementary School in Dublin recently died as a result of an undisclosed illness, according to officials.

The Alameda County Public Health Department determined that the student's illness does not pose a risk to the school community and that community members do not need to take any particular preventive measures.

The health department first learned about the student's illness on Jan. 8, according to officials, but specific details regarding the illness were not immediately disclosed.

Health officials are making sure to remind parents to take their children to get medical care if their youngsters exhibit symptoms such as fever, vomiting, diarrhea, cough, sore throat, weakness, rash, headache, muscle pain, confusion, or difficulty breathing eating, drinking or breathing.