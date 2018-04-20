Elmwood Café in Berkeley Closes Years After Controversy

An infamous café in Berkeley closed its doors, putting to rest a label put on it from years ago. Cheryl Herd reports.

“I think the closure has everything to do with this establishment being racist,” said Berkeley resident Lynn Nice.

That label was put on the café three years ago when comedian W. Kamau Bell was confronted with a situation involving race.

The story that went viral claims Bell’s wife was sitting outside the Café when an employee, thinking he was harassing her, told him to move along.

His wife is whit, Bell is black.

“I know everyone feels so, so sad including myself,” said Nice. “Heartbroken that W. Kamau Bell had that experience.”

Bell is writing about the 2015 incident after he saw the arrest of two black men at a Starbucks in Philadelphia.

“I’m not sure what the problem is, it’s confusing and I don’t think there’s been a reaction from the owner,” said Berkeley resident Schmuel Weissman.

However, the owner has spoken and said in a statement, “Although we made efforts to rectify the 2015 incident between a member of the Elmwood Café staff and a guest, we ultimately failed and for that, we are deeply sorry."

Bell says whatever the reason it closed, the Elmwood Café missed a real opportunity to be a force for change in Berkeley.

“So I shed no tears nor do I hold a celebration at the closing of the Elmwood Café,” he wrote.



