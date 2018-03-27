Elon Musk Announces Release of ‘Rocky’ New Merchandise

Elon Musk's company The Boring Company will be releasing new merchandise soon, the Tesla chief executive revealed via Twitter on Sunday night.

"Lifesize Lego-like interlocking bricks made from tunneling rock that you can use to create sculptures & buildings," tweeted Musk, "rated for California seismic loads, so super strong, but bored in the middle, like an aircraft wing spar, so not heavy."

Musk explicitly stated that the new merch is "literally made of rock", abiding by his environmentally-friendly attitude and endeavors. These rocks most likely came from the undergrounds of Los Angeles, as The Boring Company has been drilling holes beneath the LA headquarters of Musk’s rocket company, SpaceX, as it looks to build a network of underground tunnels for commuters to get around the bustling town.

All that tunneling must lead to excess rock, and Musk is not one to waste.

The bricks follow The Boring Company's "initial hat offering," which sold 30,000 hats and raised $300,000 dollars for the company's tunnel-digging efforts in LA. Judging by this success, one can expect the bricks to be in high-demand within weeks.

Musk said that the first set of Boring Company Bricks will have an "ancient Egypt" theme — "pyramids, Sphinx, temple of Horus, etc." If you have a little help, he said you can build your new pyramid-house in "a day or so."

These bricks are no doubt representative of Musk’s extremely innovative ways.