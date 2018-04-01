Elon Musk: ‘Tesla Goes Bankrupt … Happy New Month!'

Elon was found passed out against a Tesla Model 3, surrounded by "Teslaquilla" bottles, the tracks of dried tears still visible on his cheeks. This is not a forward-looking statement, because, obviously, what's the point? Happy New Month! pic.twitter.com/YcouvFz6Y1

Elon Musk welcomed the month of April by taking to Twitter Sunday to announce that Tesla is going bankrupt.

That’s right, the multi-billionaire even posted a picture next to his Tesla holding a cardboard sign reading “Bankwupt!” But don’t fret… he posted it on April Fools.

After the automotive company has been the center of many scandals, Musk's little joke had mixed responses.

“Despite intense efforts to raise money, including a last-ditch mass sale of Easter Eggs, we are sad to report that Tesla has gone completely and totally bankrupt. So bankrupt, you can't believe it,” Musk tweeted.

He then went on to tweet a photo of himself next to his Tesla holding a cardboard sign reading “Banwupt!” and this message, “Elon was found passed out against a Tesla Model 3, surrounded by "Teslaquilla" bottles, the tracks of dried tears still visible on his cheeks.”

For those who might have fallen for the joke, he ended his tweet thread with a “Happy New Month!” tweet, assuring everyone that it was all in good fun.