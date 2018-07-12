Emergency Crews Respond to Hazmat Incident in Martinez - NBC Bay Area
Emergency Crews Respond to Hazmat Incident in Martinez

By Diana San Juan

Published 47 minutes ago

    Emergency Crews Respond to Hazmat Incident in Martinez
    Fire and hazmat crews respond to a chemical incident Thursday in Martinez. (July 12, 2018)

    Contra Costa County emergency crews were at the scene of a hazmat incident inside the Union Pacific Railroad Ozol Yard in Martinez Thursday afternoon.

    Hazardous Materials personnel responded to the scene after being notified of a chemical smell coming from tank cars within the yard on Berrellesa and Embarcadero Streets.

    One Contra Costa Fire Department engine assisted hazmat and railroad crews as they took on proper procedures and no injuries have been reported.

    The incident remains under investigation.

