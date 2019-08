VTA light rail involved in collision with car in San Jose. (Aug. 14, 2019)

No injuries are reported following a crash involving a VTA light rail and a vehicle in San Jose, officials said.

The collision was reported at 11:20 a.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Charcot Avenue and North First Street.

VTA officials said a bus bridge is set up from Bona Ventura to Karina.