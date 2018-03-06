Crews respond to a fire under the Bay Bridge. (March 6, 2018)

Heavy traffic is expected on the Bay Bridge Tuesday afternoon after emergency crews extinguished a fire under the bridge, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The blaze was reported just west of Treasure Island and impacted eastbound lanes of the bridge.

No other infomration was immediately available.

Fire under the Bay Bridge eb west of Treasure Island. SFFD on scene and working to put out fire . Traffic eb currently blocked. pic.twitter.com/QEV7GUOYiE — CHP San Francisco (@CHPSanFrancisco) March 6, 2018