Fire Under Bay Bridge Triggers Heavy Traffic - NBC Bay Area
Fire Under Bay Bridge Triggers Heavy Traffic

By NBC Bay Area staff

Published 3 hours ago

    CHP
    Crews respond to a fire under the Bay Bridge. (March 6, 2018)

    Heavy traffic is expected on the Bay Bridge Tuesday afternoon after emergency crews extinguished a fire under the bridge, according to the California Highway Patrol.

    The blaze was reported just west of Treasure Island and impacted eastbound lanes of the bridge.

    No other infomration was immediately available.

