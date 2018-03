BAYAREAJET/INSTAGRAM Emergency crews respond to a crash at Oakland International Airport's Terminal 1. (March 27, 2018)

Three people are injured following a collision Tuesday at Oakland International Airport's Terminal 1, according to the Alameda County Sheriff's Office.

Preliminary investigation shows the collision is an accident after the vehicle jumped a curb and into Terminal 1, striking pedestrians, according to the Sheriff's Office.

No other information was immediately available.