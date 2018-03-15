Emergency Crews Search for Possible Person in Oakland's Lake Merritt - NBC Bay Area
BREAKING: 
Active Search at Oakland's Lake Merritt
Emergency Crews Search for Possible Person in Oakland's Lake Merritt

By Brendan Weber and Pete Suratos

Published 25 minutes ago

    Emergency crews on Thursday are searching Lake Merritt in Oakland after receiving a report that a person may be in the water, according to a fire official. 

    A man has already been pulled from the water and transported to the hospital, according to Oakland Fire Department Battalion Chief Zoraida Diaz, but a witness who initially called authorities reported seeing two people in the water and hearing a woman's voice. 

    After an arriving police officer plucked the man from the water, another officer went into the water in search of the second possible person, but the officer was unable to find anyone, Diaz said.

    Based on the witness report, emergency crews are currently canvassing the lake looking for a second possible person, according to Diaz.

    Further information was not available.

    Refresh the page for updates on this developing story.

