A "threatening robo call" prompted Cupertino High School to carry out an emergency evacuation Tuesday afternoon. The campus was cleared following the message, and all classes and activities have been canceled for the remainder of the day, according to a message on the school's website.



"We are working with our district office and law enforcement. We will share information as it is available to us. Students: Please check-in with your parent," a message from the superintendent said.

The Santa Clara County Sheriff tweeted that officers were present at the school. They said that a "robotic call was received by the school threatening harm around 1 p.m. Officers are on scene and there is no indication there is any danger to the school or nearby community. Matter under investigation," the tweet said.



Tweets on social media indicate that students were evacuated and some were outside the school. Nearby streets have been blocked off by police.

An evacuation notice was sent out via emergency alert system, which contacts parents via phone call and e-mail. Some parents have already picked up their children from the school.



This is a breaking news story. Stay tuned for updates.



