Emergency vehicles head towards the Gilroy Garlic Festival following a shooting in Gilroy, Calif., on Sunday, July 28, 2019.

First responders across the Bay Area will take part in emergency response drills Wednesday, just days after the deadly mass shooting at the Gilroy Garlic Festival.

Police officers, firefighters and the FBI will practice their emergency techniques at Antioch Middle School. Across the San Francisco Bay in Millbrae, first responders will participate in an active shooter drill at Mills High School.

The drills were scheduled before Sunday's shooting in Gilroy.

Emergency officials on Tuesday held active shooter training at California High School in San Ramon.

First responders on Tuesday participated in active shooter training at California High School in San Ramon, just days after a mass shooting at the Gilroy Garlic Festival.

In the wake of the festival shooting, the Santa Clara County Sheriff's Department will take over security at the 75th annual Santa Clara County Fair, which runs Thursday through Sunday.

"And the idea is to do whatever they need to do to make sure that every family is safe inside that facility during the fair," Santa Clara County Supervisor Dave Cortese said.

Outside Lands, the massive music festival in Golden Gate Park set to begin Aug. 9, will also boost security. Sources tell NBC Bay Area that FBI agents and counterterrorism forces will be on site throughout the three-day festival to keep the expected 200,000 attendees safe.