In what has become a common — and frightening — trend across the Bay Area in recent weeks, thieves are swiping products from the shelves and tables of Apple stores across the region during broad daylight strikes.

The latest grab-and-go theft occurred Tuesday afternoon at the Apple store in Emeryville, according to police. A group of roughly six to eight people swarmed the store and grabbed an unknown amount of Apple products before taking off from the scene.

Tuesday's theft comes on the heels of similiar crimes that have taken place recently at Apple Stores located in Bay Area cities such as Santa Rosa, Walnut Creek, Corte Madera and Burlingame.

An investigation into Emeryville incident is ongoing, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Emeryville Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Section at 510-596-3700.

