Emeryville city leaders on Tuesday night voted in favor of a "pause" ordinance on the city's scheduled minimum wage increase after the results of a study showed local restaurants struggling and threatening to leave.

Emeryville's minimum hourly wage is scheduled to rise from $15 to $16.30 effective July 1. The pause ordinance will have a second reading before taking effect.

Cheryl Hurd has the full report in the above video.