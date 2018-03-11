Escape to The Ritz-Carlton, Half Moon Bay for a 'Lost Weekend'

FIRE-PIT-A-TUDE... has a lot in common with the notion of "attitude," though the two concepts do differ in a few ways. While attitude is an often outwardly powerful outlook we bring to every situation we face, fire-pit-a-tude has a more relaxed feel, a gentler approach to kicking-back-a-tude (which is a whole different category unto itself). So you've been longing for a little retreat, a little quiet time with your sweetheart, some ocean air, and a few atmospheric flames to warm you up after sundown? Yep, you've probably been craving fire-pit-a-tude, and while picturesque fire pits can be found at hotels and restaurants up and down the coast, locating a fire pit a deux, one you can enjoy with your BFF, can be a bit trickier. But they do exist, and very much so at The Ritz-Carlton, Half Moon Bay, where a new package, one that's available throughout 2018, is giving couples a chance to enjoy their own personal fire pit. It's the...

LOST WEEKEND PACKAGE, which includes a bottle of Beauregard Vineyard's Lost Weekend wine, and whether you choose to enjoy it in front of your own fire pit or not is up to you. But, yeah? You probably will, for that fire pit is part of your Terrace Fire Pit Room accommodations, which boast some ocean-viewing loveliness. Before or after the vino, there shall be s'mores to make — again, this is where fire-pit-a-tude comes in so handy — and happily you'll have a s'mores kit as part of the package. Your overnight valet parking is included, and the resort fee, and to add a little more getaway glamour to the proceedings, there shall be rose petals bestrewn upon turndown. The Lost Weekend begins at $870, not including tax or tips. Did you worry that all of the Valentine's-y hotel packages ended on Feb. 15? A few year-long romance-minded places, like The Ritz-Carlton, Half Moon Bay, are keeping the duo-sweet vibes going throughout the calendar, along with, yes, a hefty dose of fire-pit-a-tude.





