People across the Bay Area on Monday will celebrate the life and legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. at various rallies, marches and other events.

Here's a list of some of the events happening across the region:

San Jose

Event: Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration Train

Location: Train departs from Diridon Station in San Jose (65 Cahill St.)

Time: Train departs San Jose for San Francisco at 9:45 a.m.

San Francisco

Event: Martin Luther King Jr. Commemorative March and Celebration

Location: March begins at San Francisco Caltrain Station (700 4th St.); March ends at Yerba Buena Center for the Arts (701 Mission St.)

Time: March starts at 11 a.m.

Oakland

Event: Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service

Locations: Joaquin Miller Park Ranger Station (3540 Sanborn Drive); Fruitvale Avenue and E. 12th Street; Lake Merritt Boating Center (568 Bellevue Avenue)

Time: 9 a.m.

Event: Martin Luther King Jr. Day Rally

Location: Longshoreman's Hall (99 Hegenberger Rd.)

Time: 10 a.m.

Event: People's March and Day of Action

Location: Frank H. Ogawa Plaza (14th Street and Broadway)

Time: 11 a.m.

Berkeley

Event: Martin Luther King Jr. Breakfast

Location: Berkeley Adult School (1701 Pablo San Pablo Ave.)

Time: 8 a.m.

El Cerrito

Event: Martin Luther King Jr. Parade and Rally

Location: Parade starts at city hall plaza (Manila and San Palo Avenues); Rally occurring at El Cerrito High School (540 Ashbury Ave.)

Time: Parade beings at 8:30 a.m.; Rally beings at 11 a.m.

Santa Cruz

Event: Martin Luther King Jr. March and Rally

Location: March starts at Cathcart Street between Cedar Street and Pacific Avenue; March ends at Civic Auditorium (307 Church St.)

Time: March starts at 9 a.m.

Vallejo

Event: Day of Service March and Program for Martin Luther King Jr. Day

Location: March starts at Tennessee and Tuolumne streets; Program occurring at Hogan Middle School (850 Rosewood St.)

Time: March starts at 9 a.m.; Program starts at 10:30 a.m.