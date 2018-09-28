Evergreen Teachers Approve New Contract After 16 Months

Educators from the Evergreen school district in San Jose hold a demonstration in response to a labor dispute. (Aug. 28, 2018)

A long-running labor fight in a South Bay school district has come to an end after teachers approved a new contract that will help get after school programs back on track after 16 months.

After a over a year of back-and-forth between San Jose's Evergreen School District Teachers Association and the school district, teachers agreed to a contract that includes 4.5 percent in raises over the next three years, smaller class size and keeping art class for fourth through sixth grade classes.

“Parents can now see that keeping class sizes smaller is directly tied to approving the parcel tax,” said Brian Wheatley, the president of the Evergreen Teachers Association.

Wheatley said teachers were inspired by the national #RedForEd movement that advocated for better school funding and increasing wages for teachers.

Labor Fight Between District and Teachers Impacts Students

Student athletes are now caught in the middle of a growing battle between a South Bay school district and its teachers. Damian Trujillo reports. (Published Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018)

Prior to the new agreement, teachers refused to work after hours, which affected after-school activities like sports teams.