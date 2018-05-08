Former Dallas and North Carolina receiver-returner Ryan Switzer (No. 10) is hoping for a bigger role with the Raiders in 2018. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

When the Raiders traded for Cowboys wide receiver Ryan Switzer recently, it was just a minor NFL transaction, overshadowed by the draft and flurry of college free-agent signings around the league.

But Switzer, a year removed from being a fourth-round pick of Dallas out of North Carolina, could be a sleeper addition to Oakland’s wide receiver corps.

The 5-foot-8, 185-pounder hardly got a chance as a receiver in Dallas, catching just six passes for 41 yards in 2017 while also being used as a change-of-pace running back – on mis-directions and sweeps – four times for just 5 yards. His primary role in Dallas was as a returner. He averaged 8.8 yards on 29 punt returns, one of which he took back 83 yards for a touchdown, and 25.0 yards on 24 kickoff returns.

Now he’ll get thrown into the competition at wide receiver in Oakland with the likes of Amari Cooper, Jordy Nelson, Martavis Bryant, Seth Roberts and rookie draft pick Marell Ateman.

Switzer says he’s looking for the opportunity to compete for playing time as a slot receiver, having felt miscast in Dallas. At North Carolina, Switzer caught 243 passes for 2,903 yards over his four-year career (school records), including 96 for 1,112 for six TDs his senior season. With the Cowboys, he was playing an unfamiliar role.

“The more I think on it, I think that they had a different plan for me than what I was capable of doing,” Switzer told Patrik Walker of 247Sports. “I don’t know. Looking back I had two or three rushes in the NFL before receptions and I was taking reps at running back at times. I don’t know if (they) were trying to use me as like a scat back or what. There was a lot of talk about my high school days and being a running back and I don’t think I ever fit that mold as a change-of-pace back or someone with slide sweeps and carries.”

Switzer says he already feels much more comfortable with the Raiders, knowing he’ll be used as a receiver.

“I’ve always played with a chip on my shoulder but I never had anything like this happen, where I just felt disrespected,” Switzer told Walker. “It’s not something that’s going to weigh me down and create a negative. I feel more so that it’s going to be something that propels me.”

After the trade, Raiders head coach Jon Gruden said he liked Switzer coming out of college and believes he can be an exciting piece of the Raiders offense and special teams in 2018.

“He took an 83-yard punt home against (Washington) last year,” Gruden said. “That’s what he can do. We want a lot of competition for the punt returner job. Switzer is outstanding and can also return kickoffs. I think he’s got some nasty quickness in the slot.”