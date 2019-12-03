Ex-Oakland Coliseum Exec Charged With Conflict of Interest - NBC Bay Area
Ex-Oakland Coliseum Exec Charged With Conflict of Interest

By Associated Press

Published 28 minutes ago | Updated 22 minutes ago

    Scott Bair
    A former Oakland Coliseum top executive has been charged with violating state conflict-of-interest laws by allegedly seeking a $50,000 fee in a naming rights deal.

    The East Bay Times reports Tuesday that Alameda County prosecutors filed felony and misdemeanor charges against Scott McKibben.

    McKibben was executive director of the Coliseum Authority last year when prosecutors say he asked RingCentral executives to pay the fee if the stadium authority board approved a $3 million naming rights deal.

    Prosecutors say the board didn't know about McKibben's request when it approved the contract in May. However, authorities say RingCentral was later told of the potential conflict of interest and didn't pay the fee.

    McKibben resigned in August. He texted the East Bay Times that he and his attorney haven't been notified of the charges.

