Walnut Creek police on Tuesday announced the arrest of a former high school teacher on suspicion of committing lewd acts with a child and indecent exposure while working as a babysitter.

Brandon Genest, 27, was arrested at his Walnut Creek home Monday on a warrant alleging two counts of lewd or lascivious acts with a child and three counts of indecent exposure, police Lt. Tracie Reese said.

His bail has been set at $1.2 million, Reese said.

Genest is currently on administrative leave from his job as a high school teacher at Bentley School in Lafayette, Reese said.

According to Reese, the arrest occurred after an investigation into allegations that Genest had the victims touch him inappropriately while he was working as their babysitter.

She said investigators have learned that Genest babysat for a number of families in Contra Costa and Alameda counties. He allegedly advertised his services on websites including Sittercity, Urban Sitter, Care and various Facebook groups.

There is currently no other known alleged victims, Reese said.