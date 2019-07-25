Excessive Heat Watch For Inland Areas in East Bay

An Excessive Heat Watch has been issued for Alameda County this weekend as triple digit temperatures are expected to hit a number of cities.

The National Weather Service issued an excessive heat watch for interior areas of Alameda County in effect Saturday morning through Sunday evening.

The watch also impacts areas on Contra Costa and Santa Clara counties.

Doctors say people should be careful with outdoor activities in extreme heat.

"It’s very serious; you can black out, you can pass out," said Dr. Kevin Morrissey of Washington Hospital. "Maybe you’re on medications, you take diuretics, psychiatric meds and of course alcohol.

Doctors advise people to find shelters from the heat such as air conditioned places that are public.

PG&E says it plans to have at least 600 weather stations and 100 high-definition cameras in high fire danger areas. The good news: no public safety power shutoff events are planned, though that could change with changing weather conditions.