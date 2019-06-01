Santa Clara fire officials are responding to a reported explosion at a chemical facility in the city Saturday afternoon.

The incident was reported at 1515 Norman Avenue, according to officials. The address is listed to Air Products and Chemicals Inc., a company that serves customers in the "including refining, chemical, metals, electronics, manufacturing, and food and beverage" industry, according to the company's website.

No injuries have been reported.

Videos posted on social media showed smoke coming out of the facility and witnesses reported hearing a big explosion prior to seeing smoke.

"At first we thought it was an earthquake," said Harry Nguyen, a business owner around the corner from the facility. He told NBC Bay Area that his whole building "shook like hell."

