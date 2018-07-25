FBI Joins Search For Missing Iowa Woman From Oakland

A 20-year-old woman who grew up in Oakland has been reported missing from the small Iowa town in which she now lives, and was still missing Sunday afternoon, law enforcement officials said. (Published Sunday, July 22, 2018)

The FBI joined a massive search for a 20-year-old woman who grew up in Oakland and went missing a week ago from the small Iowa town in which she now lives, law enforcement officials said.

Molly Tibbetts



On July 18, Mollie Tibbetts, who lives in Brooklyn, Iowa, 60 miles east of Des Moines, apparently left a house in that small town where she was dogsitting to go on a late-night jog and hasn't been seen since. She did not show up at her job the next morning, according to the Poweshiek County Sheriff's Office.

Active searches are underway, according to Sandy Hartgers, a Poweshiek County Sheriff's Office dispatcher. She declined further comment Sunday.

On Tuesday, the FBI joined the search for Tibbetts, who is described as 5 feet, 2 inches tall with long brown hair and brown eyes.

Family members also are involved in the search and volunteers have been plastering the area with missing posters, according to KWWL, an NBC afiliate in eastern Iowa.

"We are looking, we are doing everything we can, and we will never stop. Never," Tibbetts' aunt, Kim Calderwood, told the television station.



Tibbetts is a student at the University of Iowa in Iowa City, about 50 miles east of Brooklyn. Sheriff's detectives have not said whether foul play is suspected, according to published reports.

In a statement, the Poweshiek County Sheriff's Office said several agencies in that area are cooperating to help find Tibbetts.