FEMA Is Hiring California Residents to Assist in Recovery Efforts of Wildfires

Residents who get hired will join a team composed of both local and federal workers, voluntary agencies and community organizations.

By Elizabeth Campos

Published 17 minutes ago

    A giant plume of smoke was rising Tuesday Nov. 13, 2018 from the mountain in eastern Ventura County.

    The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) is hiring California residents to assist in the recovery efforts in the aftermath of the Camp, Hill and Woolsey Fires in Ventura, Butte and Los Angeles counties.

    Residents who get hired will join a team composed of both local and federal workers, voluntary agencies and community organizations.

    In order to apply, residents must create a profile at USAjobs.gov, search for the key words “FEMA Local Hire” and select “California” as the location.

    Below are some of the positions available:

    • Engineer
    • Floodplain Management Specialist
    • Geospatial Information Systems Specialist
    • Administrative Support Assistant
    • Insurance Specialist
    • Emergency Management Specialist
    • Equal Rights Advisor
    • Customer Service Representative
    • Analysts
    • Voluntary Agency Liaison
    • Resource Manager
    • Media Relations Specialist
    • Digital Communications Specialist
    • Mass Care Specialist
    • Applicant Services Specialist
    • Housing Coordinator
    • Reports Writer

     For more information on the hiring process, click here. 

