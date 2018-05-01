Facebook Gears Up for Developer Conference in Wake of Privacy Scandal - NBC Bay Area
Facebook Gears Up for Developer Conference in Wake of Privacy Scandal

By Kris Sanchez

Published 46 minutes ago

    Facebook Gears Up for Developer Conference in Wake of Privacy Scandal
    Facebook is back in the spotlight Tuesday as the social media giant hosts its annual Developer Conference, which comes on the heels of the company's Cambridge Analytica data and privacy scandal.

    Roughly three weeks ago, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg was dressed in a suit and tie, testifying before Congress about his company's handling of user data. This week, he'll be speaking with developers about what Facebook is working to churn out next, especially when it comes to crafting more secure products and rethinking privacy.

    Among the questions developers will likely be pondering revolve around what happens next following the recent scandal. Cambridge Analytica, a data-mining firm affiliated with Donald Trump's presidential campaign, is accused of using data from some 87 million Facebook profiles without the users' knowledge.

    Developers count on user data to be able to develop third-party apps.

    Zuckerberg is slated to give the keynote address at 10 a.m. Tuesday San Jose McEnery Convention Center.

    On the non-privacy front, developers are buzzing about augmented reality.

    The Associated Press contributed to this report.

