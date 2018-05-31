Facebook faced investors on Thursday at its annual shareholder meeting after a year of privacy and data scandals.

The company, along with CEO Mark Zuckerberg, were in the hot seat with tough questions inside the meeting and protesters outside.

The mixed bag of reactions at during the meeting included accusations of Zuckerberg acting like Russian President Vladimir Putin to praise for a high stock price. Others also flew a plane overhead to get their message across with a banner that read "You Broke Democracy."

Even with a new study released Thursday saying Facebook is losing some young people to other social networks, the company stock price continued to rise -- almost reaching a new all-time high.

