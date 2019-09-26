Faces Of Recovery: San Jose Artist Sketches Those Battling Homelessness And Addiction

East Bay|North Bay|Peninsula|San Francisco|South BayFaces Of Recovery: San Jose Artist Sketches Those Battling Homelessness And Addiction By Garvin ThomasPublished 49 minutes ago | Updated 4 minutes ago UP NEXT XFaces Of Recovery: San Jose Artist Sketches Those Battling Homelessness And AdictionLinkEmbedCopyClose Link to this video //www.nbcbayarea.com/on-air/as-seen-on/Bay-Area-Proud_-SJ-Artist-Puts-Homeless-in-Different-Light_Bay-Area-561481732.htmlCopyClose Embed this video <script type="text/javascript" charset="UTF-8" src="http://www.nbcbayarea.com/portableplayer/?cmsID=561481732&videoID=YK3okv3cn8CV&origin=nbcbayarea.com&sec=news&subsec=local&width=600&height=360"></script>Replay More videos (1 of 9)«»Faces Of Recovery: San Jose Artist Sketches Those Battling Homelessness And AdictionA San Jose artist wants to change how you view homelessness. Not the issue -- the people. She is drawing the homeless, hoping you will see them in a different light. Garvin Thomas has her story, and her artwork, in this edition of Bay Area Proud. (Published 51 minutes ago) NEWSLETTERS Receive the latest local updates in your inboxEmailPrivacy policy | More Newsletters