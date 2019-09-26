Faces Of Recovery: San Jose Artist Sketches Those Battling Homelessness And Addiction - NBC Bay Area
Faces Of Recovery: San Jose Artist Sketches Those Battling Homelessness And Addiction

By Garvin Thomas

Published 49 minutes ago | Updated 4 minutes ago

A San Jose artist wants to change how you view homelessness. Not the issue -- the people. She is drawing the homeless, hoping you will see them in a different light. Garvin Thomas has her story, and her artwork, in this edition of Bay Area Proud.

