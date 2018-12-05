Fairfield Family's Invaluable Gift Lost to Package Thieves - NBC Bay Area
Fairfield Family's Invaluable Gift Lost to Package Thieves

Published 48 minutes ago

    NBC Bay Area
    An invaluable package was stolen off this Fairfield porch over the weekend. (Dec. 5, 2018)

    A one-of-a-kind gift from an Air Force airman to his dying uncle has been lost to package thieves in Fairfield. The family believes so called porch pirates snatched the sentimental present from their doorstep.

    It's a growing problem across the Bay Area, but in this case, the contents of the package are irreplaceable.

    "I just don’t know where people’s mindsets are these days." That’s the message Jennifer Nicholson wants package thieves to hear after a box filled with holiday gifts sent from her Airman brother stationed overseas was swiped from her front porch on Saturday. Among the contents, a flag from one of her brother’s combat missions sent as a gift to their uncle.

    NBC Bay Area's Jodi Hernandez has the full story in the above video.

