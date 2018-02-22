Fairfield Woman's Good Deed Takes a Turn For the Worse

A Fairfield woman thought she was helping a person who was down on her luck and instead ended up with her car stolen. Sergio Quintana reports. (Published 3 hours ago)

Sharon Larson says she made a mistake when she helped a homeless woman get out of the cold. She met the woman at a McDonald’s restaurant near her home and noticed that the woman didn’t wave any winter clothes on. So she decided to help.

"This is the thin little leggings she was wearing last night," Larson said as she showed the woman's clothing. "And that’s why I felt so sorry for her."

Larson only knew the woman’s first name: Lynn.

When Lynn told her she's be outside in the freezing temperatures overnight, Larson went into good Samaritan mode.

"My heart went out to her, and I said, 'You’re more than welcome to come to my house and sleep on my couch.'"

That was Monday night. Lynn crashed on Larson's couch, and Larson even washed her clothes. When Larson left the living room to get ready for bed, Lynn bolted with her car keys.

Larson said Lynn stole her 2011 midnight blue Mazda SUV. Police were still looking for it Wednesday night.

Larson said she's feeling used and stupid. And she just wants her car back. She’s hoping anyone who spots her blue SUV with a Batman carseat in the back or knows where Lynn may be will call the police.