Scattered rain and a few storms may impact your day. Meteorologist Kari Hall has the details in the Microclimate Forecast.

Another fall storm lashed the Bay Area with heavy downpours and gusty winds early Thursday, flooding some roadways and toppling trees across the region.

Waves of rain coupled with pockets of heavy and intense downpours are expected to saturate the Bay Area throughout the morning and early afternoon hours Thursday, according to weather officials. Off-and-on showers will continue through the rest of the day before tapering off by early Friday.

Accumulating rain flooded several Bay Area roadways early Thursday, including one spot on The Alameda near Stockton Avenue in San Jose. A driver trying to make their way under a railroad crossing near the SAP Center became stuck in standing water before being rescued by first responders.

In the North Bay, a tree came crashing down on a truck on East Blithedale Avenue in Mill Valley. Luckily no one was inside the truck when the tree toppled.

As of early Thursday morning, a wind advisory was in effect for all nine Bay Area counties. The National Weather Service warned that gusty winds could top out anywhere from 35 to 45 mph.

There is also a high surf advisory in effect for the entire Bay Area coastline. Breaking waves could peak as high as 25 feet in some locations, according to the weather service.

This week's series of storms could deliver anywhere from 3 to 6 inches of rainfall to the coastal mountains across the Bay Area, according to the weather service. Most other locations are forecasted to pick up 1 to 2 inches by the time Friday rolls around.

Motorists should watch out for ponding and flooding as well as rocks and other debris on the slick roadways.