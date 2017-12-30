

Family, friends and hundreds of law enforcement officers and firefighters from California and as far as Michigan and Florida gathered to remember 33-year-old Andrew Camilleri of Tracy.



Camilleri, a father of three who had been a CHP officer since March, died on Christmas Eve when a Cadillac rammed into the back of his patrol SUV parked on the shoulder of southbound Interstate 880 in Hayward.



The California Highway Patrol officer was remembered as a loving man who was equally passionate about his job.

