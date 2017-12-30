 Family, Colleagues Offer Glimpses Into Life Led by CHP Officer Killed on Christmas Eve - NBC Bay Area
OLY-BAY
East Bay

East Bay

The latest news from around the East Bay

Family, Colleagues Offer Glimpses Into Life Led by CHP Officer Killed on Christmas Eve

By Rhea Mahbubani

Saturday, Dec 30, 2017


Family, friends and hundreds of law enforcement officers and firefighters from California and as far as Michigan and Florida gathered to remember 33-year-old Andrew Camilleri of Tracy.

Camilleri, a father of three who had been a CHP officer since March, died on Christmas Eve when a Cadillac rammed into the back of his patrol SUV parked on the shoulder of southbound Interstate 880 in Hayward.

The California Highway Patrol officer was remembered as a loving man who was equally passionate about his job.

More Photo Galleries
Photos: Bring on the Ugly Christmas Sweaters
Top K-9 in U.S. Hails From Menlo Park Police Department
Connect With Us
AdChoices