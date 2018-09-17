Family Fights to Keep 6-Month-Old Boy on Life Support

UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospital Oakland officials are giving a family more time in keeping a 6-month-old boy on life support.

The decision comes after family and supporters rallied outside the hospital to keep Kingston Holmes on life support. The hospital initially planned to take the child off life support at 1 p.m. Monday.

Kingston now remains in a coma and a debate rages on about when to declare someone dead.

The boy was first brough to a Fairfield hospital with cardiac arrest and later transferred to Children's Hospital Oakland., where he has remained in a coma for the last month.

"We have a lot of mixed emotions," said Cresha Batte, Kingston's mother. "This is one of the most devastating things that I've ever been through."

Kingston's parents said the hospital told them they would have to remove him from life support Monday afternoon. In a statement, the hospital said it cannot comment on the case, citing privacy rules. But they do say no action would be taken on Monday.

"(We're) just waiting for Kingston to prove them wrong," said Peter Homles, the boy's father.

Kingston's family said the boy is not brain dead and deserves the chance to fight.

"He is moving. He's wiggling his fingers, his toes," Batte said. "He's moving his feet, as well as his hands."

Some said the case is reminscent of Jahi McMath. The Same hospital attempted to remove Jahi from life support against her family's wishes.

Jahi's family was ultimately allowed to move her to another facility, wher she died several years later.

It is unclear from the hospital's statement how long they plan to keep Kingston on life support. The family is hoping another facility will accept Kingston as he continues to fight for his life.

Here's the full statement released by Children's Hospital Oakland:

UCSF Benioff Children's Hospital Oakland greatly empathizes with the family of Kingston Holmes. We are dedicated to saving and protecting the lives of the children for whom we care. The prospect of losing a child is one of the most difficult situations a family can face and is deeply upsetting to our clinical teams who work tirelessly to provide the best care for patients in dire situations.

Due to patient privacy laws, we are not able to comment regarding the infant’s specific situation, other than to say that there will be no action today in removing life support. As in all situations in our hospital, the decision to limit or withdraw life support is not taken lightly. From the time a patient enters the hospital, our clinical teams work with families to discuss the patient’s care planning, prognosis, chance of survival, and opportunity for second opinions and transfer to another hospital.

At the same time, every effort is made to allow the family time to grieve, while still recognizing that certain patients are, unfortunately, sent to us in such grave condition that they will not benefit from additional care.

As part of this process, UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospitals seeks additional medical opinions on the patient’s situation and prognosis from outside physicians who are not involved in the patient’s care. Our clinical team also assists the family with names and contact information for qualified outside experts if the family would prefer to contact them independently. In situations in which the patient is able to be transferred, the clinical team contacts outside medical centers to identify hospitals that could accommodate the patient’s medical needs.

While we are not able to provide further details, our hearts are with the family in this difficult time.