Family, Friends Remember Novato Woman 1 Year After Las Vegas Mass Shooting
Family, Friends Remember Novato Woman 1 Year After Las Vegas Mass Shooting

By Jodi Hernandez

Published 2 hours ago

    Family, Friends Remember Novato Woman 1 Year After Las Vegas Mass Shooting
    SFPOA
    Stacee Etcheber

    Family and friends this week are remembering Stacee Etcheber, a Novato mother of two who was one of the 58 people killed one year ago when a gunman opened fire on a Las Vegas country music festival.

    Her husband, San Francisco police Officer Vin Etcheber, urged her to run as he tried to help others to safety during the shooting.

    On Sunday, dozens of family members and friends went on a bike ride in Stacee’s honor, something they hope will become an annual tradition.

    Jodi Hernandez has the rest of the story in the above video.

