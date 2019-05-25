Family Holds Vigil for Missing Vallejo Teen

It has been three years since the kidnapping of Vallejo teen Pearl Pinson and her whereabouts are still a mystery. Her family is hoping for new leads in the case as they hold a vigil Saturday to keep her story in the light.

Pinson was just 15 years old when she was abducted as she was on her way to the bus stop. Witnesses reported seeing a man drag her across a pedestrian bridge near Lewis Avenue over Highway 780.

The only suspect in her disappearnce was killed in a shootout with police in Southern California the next day.

"Everybody in my family, we just all want her home; we want to know what happened to her, if she’s even OK," Pearl's sister, Rose Pinson, said in March.

A Solano County Family Seeks Answers for Their Missing Daughter

Nearly three years ago, Pearl Pinson was kidnapped as she walked towards her school bus stop in Solano County. People Magazine is now featuring her story along with eight other kids who have gone missing and her family hopes the article can spark new leads. Jodi Hernandez reports. (Published Tuesday, March 12, 2019)

Rose said she hasn't gone a single day without thinking of her missing sister.

Tips on the case have stopped over time, Solano County Sheriff’s Detective Sean Mattson said. Mattson believes suspect Fernando Castro was responsible for Pearl’s kidnapping.

Investigators and Pearl’s family hope the People article published in March will generate new leads.