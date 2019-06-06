Family Rescued From Balcony After Intruder Enters Their Hayward Home - NBC Bay Area
logo_bay_2x
East Bay

East Bay

The latest news from around the East Bay

East Bay|North Bay|Peninsula|San Francisco|South Bay

Family Rescued From Balcony After Intruder Enters Their Hayward Home

By Diana San Juan

Published 54 minutes ago | Updated 11 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Family Rescued from Balcony After Intruder Enters Home

    The Hayward Police Department rescued a family through the balcony of their home after an intruder entered their residence Wednesday.

    (Published 12 minutes ago)

    The Hayward Police Department rescued a family through the balcony of their home after an intruder entered their residence Wednesday.

    Officers responded to reports about a man entering a home on Prospect Terrace while the home owner and his three children were inside.

    When the father heard the intruder, he locked himself and the children in an upstairs room. Upon arrival, officers evacuated them from the balcony while the suspect remained inside, refusing to come out.

    Police eventually entered the home and arrested the suspect.

    The surrounding area was blocked off for about two hours.

    Get the latest from NBC Bay Area anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices