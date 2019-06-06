The Hayward Police Department rescued a family through the balcony of their home after an intruder entered their residence Wednesday.

Officers responded to reports about a man entering a home on Prospect Terrace while the home owner and his three children were inside.

When the father heard the intruder, he locked himself and the children in an upstairs room. Upon arrival, officers evacuated them from the balcony while the suspect remained inside, refusing to come out.

Police eventually entered the home and arrested the suspect.

The surrounding area was blocked off for about two hours.