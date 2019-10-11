Family Searching for Utah Woman Reported Missing in Bay Area

A tech company CEO from Utah has vanished while visiting the Bay Area.

Erin Valenti's family and friends are now in the Bay Area trying to unravel the mystery and find her. She was last seen in Palo Alto, but her family believes based on her phone activity Valenti may have been driving in San Jose.

Valenti's family and friends on Friday walked around the San Jose neighborhood with flier to see if any neighbors might have seen her.

The 33-year-old Valenti is the CEO of Tinker Ventures. Her family says she was in the Bay Area for conferences and to meet up with friends. Family said Valenti failed to make her flight home from San Jose and that in their last conversation she sounded confused, disjointed and was not acting like herself.

The rental car Valenti was in is missing too -- a 2020 gray Nissan Murano with license plate 8LUD461. Her family has reported the information to San Jose police, who said they are treating the incident as a voluntary missing person's case. But Valenti's family disagrees. They say she has no history of unusual behavior and is quite accomplished, atheltic and outgoing.

Valenti is described as standing 5 foot 4 inches tall, 150 pounds. She was last seen wearing a white T-shirt and torn jeans.

The family said there has been no actvity on her social media accounts as well, so they are quite worried and hoping they can find her.