A family in San Jose is looking for justice after a father of two was stabbed to death in front of his home early Sunday morning.

The Sheriff’s office is still searching for Francisco Santos Junior’s killers and organization Mothers Against Murder is offering a $5,000 reward to anyone who can help deputies find the suspects.

"It’s horrific, it’s empty," said mother Erica Rego. "You call to hear a voicemail just to hear his voice. He doesn't answer. You can't have your long talks with him anymore."

Friends say Santos arrived home around 1:30 a.m. Sunday when there was a confrontation with someone outside of his house and he was stabbed in the chest. He later died at the hospital.

The Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office released a picture of a full sized dark Chevy or GMC investigators say is associated with the killers.

"I pray that nothing ever happens to you because you're somebody's son," Rego said addressing the suspects. "You have a mother and I pray that she will never feel the pain that I feel."

The family believes the attack was random and say Santos did not have any enemies.

Deputies don’t have much of a suspect description, they said it was two men in their 20s.