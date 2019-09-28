A long-time Palo Alto High School teacher who was bludgeoned to death in January in the home he built would have been 91 this week. San Luis Obispo crime stoppers is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction in this case. Sergio Quintana reports. (Published 45 minutes ago)

A beloved 90-year-old Palo Alto High School teacher was bludgeoned to death in his central coast home in January, and several months later his family fears that his case has gone cold.

On what would have been his 91st birthday the daughter of Lawrence Bross is hoping that someone will come forward with new information to help catch the person who killed her father.

“My father was bludgeoned to death in his home that he built. It breaks our hearts, it breaks the hearts of the community,” Rachel Bross said. “We feel super strongly that somebody needs to come forward with any information that they have.”

Last year friends and family gathered to celebrate Bross’s 90th birthday, a memory that Rachel Bross cherishes.

“We’re so thankful that the Oceano community came and helped him celebrate his 90th birthday, not knowing that it would be his last,” she said.

The long-time teacher educated many well-known public figures, including a noted nature writer and a US senator.

“He was proud to be the US History and Government teacher to Ron Wyden, Tom Stienstra,” Rachel Bross said.

On January 24 Lawrence Bross was found unresponsive in his Oceano home where he lived alone. Volunteer search teams fanned out across the area looking for clues, but the case remains open.

San Luis Obispo crime stoppers is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction in this case.