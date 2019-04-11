A 4-year-old Oakland boy who has been clinging to life after he accidentally shot himself in the head is showing improvement, his family said.
Navaun Jackson has been on life support at UCSF Benioff Children's Hospital in Oakland. His family is expected to provide further updates on his condition late Thursday.
The sister of a man who rents the home on Oakland's Ritchie Street were the incident occurred said Navaun slipped away from two friends and found the gun.
The boyfriend of Navaun's mother, 37-year-old Terrence Wilson, was charged with one count of child abuse and one count of possession of a fire arm by a felon, as well as one count of first degree criminal firearm storage.
Updates to come.