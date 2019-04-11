A 4-year-old Oakland boy who has been clinging to life after he accidentally shot himself in the head is showing improvement, his family said.

Navaun Jackson has been on life support at UCSF Benioff Children's Hospital in Oakland. His family is expected to provide further updates on his condition late Thursday.

The sister of a man who rents the home on Oakland's Ritchie Street were the incident occurred said Navaun slipped away from two friends and found the gun.

The boyfriend of Navaun's mother, 37-year-old Terrence Wilson, was charged with one count of child abuse and one count of possession of a fire arm by a felon, as well as one count of first degree criminal firearm storage.

Family of Oakland Boy Shot, Ask Gov. to Allow Father Visit

The family of 4-year-old Navaun Jackson who accidently shot himself, are asking the governor to allow his father, who is currently in prison to visit him at the hospital. Jackson is currently on life support and has had no brain activity. Marianne Favro reports. (Published Saturday, March 30, 2019)

Updates to come.