Family of Shot Oakland Boy Asks Gov. to Allow Father Visit

The family of a 4-year-old Oakland boy who's clinging on to his life after he accidentally shot himself in the head Wednesday is asking the governor to allow his father to visit him at the hospital.

Navaun Jackson is on life support and has no sign of brain activity, his great-aunt Jamilia Land said. It could be Nathan Jackson's last chance to say goodbye to his son.

After visiting Jackson at the Salinas Valley State Prison Saturday, Land said she learned that Gov. Gavin Newsom had granted Jackson the opportunity to Skype with his son who's at the UCSF Benioff Children's Hospital in Oakland. But she said it's not enough.

The Jacksons had already struck by too many tragedies, according to the family. Navaun's father lost both of his brothers, ages 16 and 18, to gun violence in Oakland.

A 4-year-old boy is fighting for his life in the hospital after police say he accidentally shot himself in the head Wednesday while he was inside his home in East Oakland. Bob Redell reports. (Published Thursday, March 28, 2019)

"I am asking you to grant him a visit. As a father, as a human being, grant him this exception so he can be transported and sit by his son's bedside," Land said.

The Governor's Office could not immediately be reached for comment.

The sister of a man who rents the home on Ritchie Street were the incident occurred said Navaun slipped away from two friends and found the gun.

The boyfriend of Navaun's mother, 37-year-old Terrence Wilson, was charged with one count of child abuse and one count of possession of a fire arm by a felon, as well as one count of first degree criminal firearm storage.