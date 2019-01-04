Family to Host Vigil for Man Killed by Hayward Police

A screenshot from a GoFundMe page for 29-year-old Agustin Andres Gonsalez who was shot by Hayward police 13 times.

The family of the man who they say was experiencing a mental health crisis when he was shot multiple times by Hayward Police will hold a vigil to honor him Friday evening.

Two Hayward police officers shot Agustin "Augie" Gonsalez 13 times on Nov. 15 after officers responded to a call about a man with a knife in the 24600 block of O’neil Avenue, according to police.

Gonsalez's family and the community will gather at Hayward City Hall at 6:45 p.m. to remember his life, as well as demand more answers from Hayward police and the Alameda County District Attorney’s Office.

After the officers — who have 11-years and 28-years of law enforcement experience, according to Hayward police — shot Gonsalez, they discovered that the object in his hand was a razor blade and not a knife as reported.

No Charges Against BART Officer Who Killed Sahleem Tindle

Alameda County District Attorney Nancy O'Malley concluded that the evidence from the killing of an 28-year-old man at West Oakland BART station in January by a BART police officer does not justify any criminal charges. (Published Tuesday, Oct. 23, 2018)

In a statement released on Nov. 20, Hayward police said "We can confirm the accounts from multiple witnesses, as reported in the media, that Mr. Gonsalez told officers that they would have to kill him as he approached their position and ignored commands to drop his weapon."

But the family said the officials "failed to attempt any significant de-escalation, even though there was time and opportunity to do so. Even so, according to witnesses, there was never any reason to use deadly force."

The family also said they were not formally notified of Gonsalez's death until the following day.

Authorities told the family that they were not able to identify Gonsalez until that time, the family said, but they also said that Gonsalez had his wallet with his state-issued driver’s license on his person.

Gonsalez's ex-girlfriend was also present at the time of the shooting and identified him, according to the family. His registered car was taken from the scene.

Hayward police is holding an internal investigation and in addition to the Alameda County District Attorney’s Office's independent investigation. The family say they plan to a federal civil rights lawsuit against the City of Hayward.

Gonsalez is survived by two children and a young niece to whom he was a godfather, the family said.